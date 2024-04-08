Meeder Asset Management Inc. Sells 7,069 Shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) by 29.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,069 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $1,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 12.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,711 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 33.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after purchasing an additional 9,349 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 10.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 8.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 1.6% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 30,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cirrus Logic Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CRUS opened at $91.77 on Monday. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.02 and a 1 year high of $103.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 29.13 and a beta of 1.00.

Insider Activity

Cirrus Logic ( NASDAQ:CRUS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.83. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The firm had revenue of $618.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.55 million. Equities research analysts expect that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Venkatesh Nathamuni sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,765. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Cirrus Logic news, VP Andrew Brannan sold 3,250 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $305,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $569,170. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Venkatesh Nathamuni sold 1,000 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,587 shares in the company, valued at $150,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,530 shares of company stock valued at $700,292. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Cirrus Logic from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Cirrus Logic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Cirrus Logic from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Cirrus Logic from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.43.

Cirrus Logic Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processing; boosted amplifiers; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation.

Further Reading

