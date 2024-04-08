Meeder Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 59,104 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,959,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,316 shares of the bank’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,304 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,628,000 after purchasing an additional 27,629 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 103,706 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,437,000 after purchasing an additional 39,529 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 292,550 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,786,000 after purchasing an additional 11,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 53.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,878 shares of the bank’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on CFG. TheStreet raised Citizens Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Citigroup raised Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.88.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Down 0.4 %

CFG opened at $33.98 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $15.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.38. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.77 and a 52 week high of $36.38.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 13.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.02%.

Insider Transactions at Citizens Financial Group

In related news, insider Craig Jack Read sold 4,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total value of $151,198.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,471,902.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

(Free Report)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.