Meeder Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 27,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,618,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in DocuSign by 440.0% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in DocuSign in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in DocuSign by 381.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in DocuSign by 171.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of DocuSign in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DOCU shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a report on Monday, January 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of DocuSign from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of DocuSign from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.33.

In related news, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 7,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total transaction of $470,553.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,767 shares in the company, valued at $6,847,964.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total transaction of $26,442.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,169 shares in the company, valued at $326,895.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 7,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total transaction of $470,553.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,847,964.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,871 shares of company stock worth $2,276,199 in the last quarter. 17.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $59.73 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.48 and a 200-day moving average of $51.10. The company has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.20, a PEG ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.89. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.11 and a 52 week high of $64.76.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.06. DocuSign had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The company had revenue of $712.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.05 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides DocuSign e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

