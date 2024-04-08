MetisDAO (METIS) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $23.56 Million

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 6.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 8th. MetisDAO has a total market capitalization of $497.28 million and $23.56 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MetisDAO token can currently be bought for approximately $94.71 or 0.00132643 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, MetisDAO has traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00008212 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.54 or 0.00014761 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001572 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00016717 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $71,528.86 or 1.00178062 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00011108 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000066 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO Token Profile

MetisDAO is a token. It launched on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,250,547 tokens. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisl2.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Metis has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 5,250,547 in circulation. The last known price of Metis is 88.69413248 USD and is up 0.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 231 active market(s) with $16,038,616.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

