MetisDAO Price Down 4% Over Last Week (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 8th. MetisDAO has a market cap of $496.77 million and $23.47 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MetisDAO has traded 4% lower against the dollar. One MetisDAO token can now be bought for about $94.61 or 0.00131924 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00008165 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.40 or 0.00014499 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001562 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00016717 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $71,764.39 or 1.00065832 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00011108 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000066 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO Profile

MetisDAO (CRYPTO:METIS) is a token. Its genesis date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,250,547 tokens. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisl2.

Buying and Selling MetisDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Metis has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 5,250,547 in circulation. The last known price of Metis is 88.69413248 USD and is up 0.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 231 active market(s) with $16,038,616.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

