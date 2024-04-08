Microlise Group (LON:SAAS) Hits New 52-Week High at $169.90

Microlise Group plc (LON:SAAS – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 169.90 ($2.13) and last traded at GBX 167 ($2.10), with a volume of 164991 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 152.50 ($1.91).

Microlise Group Stock Up 9.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £193.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15,250.00 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 132.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 112.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.17.

About Microlise Group

Microlise Group plc provides transport management technology solutions. The company offers SaaS platform that digitizes the business processes of enterprise organizations running logistics operations. Its hardware and software technology solutions capture and analyze real-time transport and logistics data events to allow fleet operators to enhance across a range of key performance indicators, including operating efficiency, greenhouse gas emissions, and safety standards.

