MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Receives $1,074.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,296.00.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MSTR. StockNews.com upgraded MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. BTIG Research increased their target price on MicroStrategy from $780.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,810.00 target price on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $990.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $1,560.00 to $1,450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 20th.

NASDAQ MSTR opened at $1,439.00 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,125.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $706.12. MicroStrategy has a fifty-two week low of $266.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,999.99. The company has a market cap of $24.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.06 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The software maker reported $5.62 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $124.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.90 million. MicroStrategy had a net margin of 86.47% and a return on equity of 42.81%.

In other news, Chairman Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $570.17, for a total value of $2,850,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $638.39, for a total transaction of $255,356.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $570.17, for a total value of $2,850,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 121,396 shares of company stock worth $97,029,465. Company insiders own 20.79% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in MicroStrategy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in MicroStrategy by 307.7% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 53 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in MicroStrategy in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in MicroStrategy by 2,800.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

