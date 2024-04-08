MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Stock Price Up 5.6% After Analyst Upgrade

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 5.6% during mid-day trading on Monday after Benchmark raised their price target on the stock from $990.00 to $1,875.00. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the stock. MicroStrategy traded as high as $1,623.78 and last traded at $1,519.42. Approximately 1,175,096 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 2,266,041 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,439.00.

MSTR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $1,560.00 to $1,450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $780.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,810.00 price target on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,473.00.

In related news, CFO Andrew Kang sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $870.31, for a total value of $3,263,662.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,780.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Phong Le sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $861.24, for a total transaction of $8,612,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $512,437.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Andrew Kang sold 3,750 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $870.31, for a total transaction of $3,263,662.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,780.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 121,396 shares of company stock valued at $97,029,465. Company insiders own 22.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MSTR. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in MicroStrategy by 71.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,978 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,421,000 after buying an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in MicroStrategy by 11.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,810 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,257,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in MicroStrategy in the first quarter valued at $235,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in MicroStrategy by 22.3% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,563 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in MicroStrategy by 36.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 888,222 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $431,960,000 after purchasing an additional 237,109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.92 and a beta of 2.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,125.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $706.12.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The software maker reported $5.62 earnings per share for the quarter. MicroStrategy had a net margin of 86.47% and a return on equity of 42.81%. The firm had revenue of $124.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.90 million.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

