Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR) PT Raised to $14.00

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $13.00 to $14.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 24.61% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, TheStreet raised Mirion Technologies from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Get Mirion Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on MIR

Mirion Technologies Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of MIR traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.24. 915,338 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,191,692. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.47 and a beta of 0.81. Mirion Technologies has a 12-month low of $6.70 and a 12-month high of $11.49.

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mirion Technologies had a negative net margin of 12.01% and a positive return on equity of 3.09%. The company had revenue of $230.40 million for the quarter.

Insider Transactions at Mirion Technologies

In related news, CFO Brian Schopfer sold 90,910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $1,000,010.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 211,167 shares in the company, valued at $2,322,837. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Mirion Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MIR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Mirion Technologies by 10.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,327,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029,698 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Mirion Technologies by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,863,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,151,000 after buying an additional 3,328,271 shares during the period. P2 Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mirion Technologies by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,847,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,933,000 after buying an additional 474,414 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mirion Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $34,485,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Mirion Technologies by 27.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,836,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051,186 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

About Mirion Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Mirion Technologies, Inc provides radiation detection, measurement, analysis, and monitoring products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Finland, China, Belgium, Netherlands, Estonia, South Korea, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Medical and Technologies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mirion Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirion Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.