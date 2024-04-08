Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $965.50

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $965.50 and last traded at $962.30, with a volume of 1504 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $945.50.

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $869.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $786.38. The company has a market cap of $72.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Get Mitsui & Co. Ltd. alerts:

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $24.29 EPS for the quarter. Mitsui & Co., Ltd. had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 7.69%. The firm had revenue of $24.52 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mitsui & Co., Ltd. will post 88.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mitsui & Co., Ltd.

Mitsui & Co, Ltd. operates as an investment and trading company worldwide. The company engages in the manufacture and sale of steel products and parts; steel processing, maintenance, and recycling activities; investment, development, and trading of mineral and metal resources, as well as resource recycling and industrial developing solutions; and upstream development, logistics, and trading of energy resources, such as natural gas/LNG, oil, coal, and uranium.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsui & Co. Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsui & Co. Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.