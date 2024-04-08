Mizuho Reiterates Buy Rating for Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Mizuho reissued their buy rating on shares of Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a $50.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on SMPL. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Simply Good Foods from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Simply Good Foods from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Simply Good Foods from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Simply Good Foods from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $42.00 target price (up previously from $41.00) on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $41.17.

Simply Good Foods Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SMPL opened at $32.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.90. Simply Good Foods has a 52-week low of $30.00 and a 52-week high of $43.00.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $308.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.26 million. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 11.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Simply Good Foods will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Simply Good Foods

In related news, SVP Susan Hunsberger sold 35,010 shares of Simply Good Foods stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total transaction of $1,422,456.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,250,103.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Simply Good Foods news, Director Robert G. Montgomery sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.36, for a total value of $98,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,075,767.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Susan Hunsberger sold 35,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total value of $1,422,456.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250,103.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Simply Good Foods

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 2.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,992,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,461,000 after buying an additional 259,144 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 79.5% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 57,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,999,000 after buying an additional 25,650 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods in the third quarter worth about $2,877,000. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 20,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 4.0% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 259,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,958,000 after buying an additional 10,073 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Simply Good Foods Company Profile

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, protein chips, and recipes under the Atkins and Quest brand names.

