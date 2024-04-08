Mizuho Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM)

Mizuho reissued their neutral rating on shares of Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $125.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on XOM. Erste Group Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, February 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $130.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $116.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $126.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $129.82.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $121.37 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.96. Exxon Mobil has a 12-month low of $95.77 and a 12-month high of $122.15. The stock has a market cap of $481.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $84.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.03 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 18.51%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.74%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,169,845. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exxon Mobil

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XOM. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 83.0% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,269,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $149,213,000 after acquiring an additional 575,649 shares during the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 34.3% in the third quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP now owns 4,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 87,926 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,791,000 after buying an additional 4,585 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 5.9% in the third quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 390,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,971,000 after buying an additional 21,895 shares during the period. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 36.0% in the third quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 87,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,276,000 after buying an additional 23,148 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

