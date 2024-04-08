Model N (NYSE:MODN) Shares Gap Up to $27.09

Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $27.09, but opened at $29.84. Model N shares last traded at $29.99, with a volume of 1,199,086 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities lowered shares of Model N from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Model N from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.30.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a current ratio of 4.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.50 and a beta of 0.70.

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $63.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.12 million. Model N had a negative net margin of 12.48% and a positive return on equity of 5.79%. On average, analysts expect that Model N, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Laura Selig sold 2,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total value of $67,224.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 141,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,583,210.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Dave Yarnold sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $134,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,012 shares in the company, valued at $591,682.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Laura Selig sold 2,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total transaction of $67,224.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 141,517 shares in the company, valued at $3,583,210.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,616 shares of company stock worth $1,897,243. Company insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in Model N by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 23,532 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 7,183 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Model N by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,710,820 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,002,000 after acquiring an additional 65,859 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Model N by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,825 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Model N by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 38,095 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Model N by 172.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 84,691 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,282,000 after acquiring an additional 53,635 shares during the last quarter.

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims on a timely basis and at correct rates for government Medicaid programs, as well as Validata, State Pricing Transparency Management, Advanced Membership Management, and Intelligence Cloud.

