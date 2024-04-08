Model N’s (MODN) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Robert W. Baird

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $30.00 target price on the software maker’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 0.54% from the company’s previous close.

MODN has been the subject of several other reports. JMP Securities cut Model N from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Model N from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.80.

Shares of NYSE:MODN traded up $2.75 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $29.84. 6,028,248 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 356,574. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. Model N has a 12 month low of $20.90 and a 12 month high of $35.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.55 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.32.

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $63.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.12 million. Model N had a positive return on equity of 5.79% and a negative net margin of 12.48%. On average, equities analysts expect that Model N will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Model N news, CRO Christopher Lyon sold 8,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total transaction of $205,212.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 229,721 shares in the company, valued at $5,802,752.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CRO Christopher Lyon sold 8,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total value of $205,212.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 229,721 shares in the company, valued at $5,802,752.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dave Yarnold sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $134,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,682.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,616 shares of company stock worth $1,897,243 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Model N by 5.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,644,961 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,563,000 after buying an additional 128,461 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in Model N by 70.8% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 44,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 18,400 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Model N during the fourth quarter worth $7,964,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Model N by 1.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 149,771 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Model N by 14.6% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,310,207 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $80,802,000 after purchasing an additional 421,952 shares in the last quarter.

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims on a timely basis and at correct rates for government Medicaid programs, as well as Validata, State Pricing Transparency Management, Advanced Membership Management, and Intelligence Cloud.

