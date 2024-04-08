Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Bought by FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH raised its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,880 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 116,165.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,389,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,884,000 after acquiring an additional 23,368,990 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,750,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,305,000 after acquiring an additional 4,663,166 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,099,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,715,000 after acquiring an additional 303,965 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth about $981,319,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,872,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,972,000 after acquiring an additional 65,976 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Price Performance

MDLZ stock traded down $0.13 on Monday, reaching $67.86. 2,755,654 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,375,482. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.30 and a 200-day moving average of $70.66. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.75 and a twelve month high of $78.59. The firm has a market cap of $92.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.31 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 13.77%. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 46.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MDLZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup started coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.37.

Get Our Latest Report on Mondelez International

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.