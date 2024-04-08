Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (LON:MONY) Insider Peter Duffy Purchases 70 Shares

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (LON:MONY – Get Free Report) insider Peter Duffy purchased 70 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 217 ($2.72) per share, with a total value of £151.90 ($190.69).

Peter Duffy also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Moneysupermarket.com Group alerts:

On Wednesday, April 3rd, Peter Duffy sold 14,327 shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 220 ($2.76), for a total value of £31,519.40 ($39,567.41).

On Wednesday, March 6th, Peter Duffy bought 62 shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 240 ($3.01) per share, for a total transaction of £148.80 ($186.79).

On Tuesday, February 6th, Peter Duffy acquired 61 shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 248 ($3.11) per share, with a total value of £151.28 ($189.91).

Moneysupermarket.com Group Stock Up 1.2 %

Moneysupermarket.com Group stock traded up GBX 2.60 ($0.03) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 222.20 ($2.79). 481,965 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 911,105. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.49, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 239.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 255.40. The firm has a market cap of £1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,686.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.70. Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 214 ($2.69) and a 1 year high of GBX 288.80 ($3.63).

Moneysupermarket.com Group Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 8.90 ($0.11) per share. This represents a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This is a positive change from Moneysupermarket.com Group’s previous dividend of $3.20. Moneysupermarket.com Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9,230.77%.

Several brokerages recently commented on MONY. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research report on Monday, February 19th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 290 ($3.64) to GBX 295 ($3.70) in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group from GBX 305 ($3.83) to GBX 295 ($3.70) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th.

View Our Latest Research Report on Moneysupermarket.com Group

About Moneysupermarket.com Group

(Get Free Report)

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison and lead generation services through its websites in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, Travel, and Cashback segments. It offers MoneySuperMarket, a price comparison site, which provides online and app-based tools to help people save money on their household bills; MoneySavingExpert, a consumer finance website; Quidco, a cashback site; TravelSupermarket for comparing prices on a range of holiday options, including package holidays and hotels, low-cost and charter airlines, and car hire providers; icelolly.com, a holiday comparison and deals site; and Decision Tech, a price comparison platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Moneysupermarket.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moneysupermarket.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.