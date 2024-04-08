Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust PLC (LON:MTU) Announces Dividend of GBX 1.19

Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust PLC (LON:MTU – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, April 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.19 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, May 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This is a boost from Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $1.18. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON MTU traded up GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 101.50 ($1.28). 385,208 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 269,428. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 98.60 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 96.84. Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 83.07 ($1.05) and a 12-month high of GBX 110 ($1.39). The firm has a market capitalization of £169.89 million, a P/E ratio of 909.09 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.82, a quick ratio of 41.12 and a current ratio of 11.57.

In related news, insider Arthur Copple bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 98 ($1.24) per share, for a total transaction of £49,000 ($62,017.47). Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Montanaro Investment Managers Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap companies operating across diversified sectors.

