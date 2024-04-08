Moonbeam Hits Market Capitalization of $408.04 Million (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. Moonbeam has a market capitalization of $408.04 million and approximately $18.71 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded up 4.8% against the dollar. One Moonbeam coin can currently be bought for about $0.48 or 0.00000666 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50.19 or 0.00069879 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.88 or 0.00024900 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00010251 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00015791 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00003931 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001386 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00006118 BTC.

Moonbeam Profile

Moonbeam (CRYPTO:GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,113,468,818 coins and its circulating supply is 852,867,211 coins. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network.

Buying and Selling Moonbeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonbeam should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moonbeam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

