Morgan Stanley Cuts Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target to $310.00

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $320.00 to $310.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on TSLA. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $143.00 to $138.00 and set a reduce rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Tesla from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $201.63.

Tesla Stock Down 3.6 %

Tesla stock opened at $164.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $525.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Tesla has a fifty-two week low of $152.37 and a fifty-two week high of $299.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $183.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $216.87.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.64 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 15.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Tesla will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 687 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total transaction of $121,674.57. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,188,215.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 687 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total transaction of $121,674.57. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,188,215.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total transaction of $18,247,369.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,920,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 209,098 shares of company stock valued at $38,802,534 over the last three months. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Tesla in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wyrmwood Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Lam Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 1,111.1% during the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the third quarter worth $27,000. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

