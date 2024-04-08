Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Price Target Raised to $102.00 at Evercore ISI

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Evercore ISI from $97.00 to $102.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on MS. HSBC increased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $95.48.

Morgan Stanley Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:MS opened at $92.47 on Thursday. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $69.42 and a 52-week high of $95.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $88.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 9.49%. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.76%.

Insider Transactions at Morgan Stanley

In other news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 26,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total value of $2,324,049.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 286,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,009,143.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Raja Akram sold 7,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.56, for a total transaction of $584,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,634 shares in the company, valued at $8,158,297.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 26,655 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total value of $2,324,049.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 286,835 shares in the company, valued at $25,009,143.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 208,155 shares of company stock worth $18,149,314 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Morgan Stanley

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CGC Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 5,200.0% during the fourth quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 77.3% during the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. 84.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

