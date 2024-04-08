Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $316.06

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $316.06 and last traded at $314.71, with a volume of 59318 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $309.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Morningstar from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Morningstar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

Morningstar Stock Up 1.9 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $294.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $273.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion, a PE ratio of 95.95 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $538.70 million for the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 6.92%.

Morningstar Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Morningstar news, Director Steven N. Kaplan sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.81, for a total transaction of $383,512.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 44,427 shares in the company, valued at $13,630,647.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Steven N. Kaplan sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.81, for a total transaction of $383,512.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,630,647.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 1,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.69, for a total value of $399,073.93. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 10,775,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,315,521,594.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 95,544 shares of company stock worth $27,733,515. Corporate insiders own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Morningstar by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,576,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $737,546,000 after purchasing an additional 23,812 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Morningstar by 1.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,957,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $458,481,000 after purchasing an additional 19,119 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Morningstar by 8.0% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,326,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $310,745,000 after buying an additional 98,191 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Morningstar by 3.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,148,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $225,170,000 after buying an additional 43,350 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Morningstar by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,075,731 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $307,917,000 after buying an additional 67,983 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Asia. Australia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Morningstar Data and Analytics; PitchBook; Morningstar Wealth; Morningstar Credit; and Morningstar Retirement.

Featured Stories

