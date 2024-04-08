Mortgage Advice Bureau (LON:MAB1) Sets New 52-Week High at $937.00

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1 – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 937 ($11.76) and last traded at GBX 920 ($11.55), with a volume of 24999 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 922 ($11.57).
Mortgage Advice Bureau Stock Performance
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 846.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 734.37. The company has a market capitalization of £530.17 million, a PE ratio of 4,000.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.45, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 2.21.
Mortgage Advice Bureau Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be paid a GBX 14.70 ($0.18) dividend. This is an increase from Mortgage Advice Bureau’s previous dividend of $13.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.84%. Mortgage Advice Bureau’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12,173.91%.
Insider Activity at Mortgage Advice Bureau
Mortgage Advice Bureau Company Profile
Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage advice services in the United Kingdom. It offers proprietary technology and services, which includes adviser recruitment and lead generation, learning and development, compliance auditing and supervision, and digital marketing and website solutions.
Featured Articles
