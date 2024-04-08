Moseley Investment Management Inc. Buys 1,267 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,434 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

VIG stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $179.67. 504,075 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,043,737. The company has a market cap of $76.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $178.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.19. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $149.67 and a 52 week high of $183.52.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

