Moseley Investment Management Inc. Buys 545 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Valero Energy accounts for approximately 1.0% of Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,005,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $142,468,000 after buying an additional 55,351 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,788,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $362,569,000 after purchasing an additional 342,218 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 645,726 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $83,867,000 after purchasing an additional 18,575 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in Valero Energy by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 83,290 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,803,000 after purchasing an additional 7,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NatWest Group plc acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $3,325,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Valero Energy Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of VLO traded down $1.45 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $181.94. 588,536 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,408,378. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.26. The company has a market cap of $60.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.54. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $104.18 and a 52 week high of $184.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.60. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 31.62% and a net margin of 6.10%. The company had revenue of $35.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $8.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 17.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st were given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. This is a boost from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is presently 17.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VLO shares. UBS Group increased their price target on Valero Energy from $167.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Mizuho lowered shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $173.00 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $130.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $149.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $156.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.93.

Get Our Latest Analysis on VLO

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.