Moseley Investment Management Inc. Has $1.14 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,793 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 860,164.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 694,655,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,811,125,000 after buying an additional 694,574,437 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,233,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,484,047,000 after purchasing an additional 3,502,678 shares during the period. Betterment LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 29,652,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,298,461,000 after purchasing an additional 91,152 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,655,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,174,945,000 after buying an additional 1,092,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 14,380,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,054,685,000 after buying an additional 82,804 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $0.80 during trading on Monday, hitting $257.98. The stock had a trading volume of 995,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,250,548. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $252.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $234.09. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $200.20 and a 1 year high of $261.07. The stock has a market cap of $363.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.