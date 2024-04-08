Moseley Investment Management Inc. Has $461,000 Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 130 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 16 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $461,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Booking by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 866 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,072,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Gilfoyle & Co LLC bought a new stake in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at about $388,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Booking by 1,224.7% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 967 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,430,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 421 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,785,000 after acquiring an additional 5,080 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Booking stock traded up $5.94 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3,607.84. 41,105 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,218. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,456.93 and a 52-week high of $3,918.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3,593.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $3,340.01.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $32.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $29.72 by $2.28. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. Booking had a net margin of 20.08% and a negative return on equity of 751.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $24.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 175.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $8.75 dividend. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is 29.67%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Booking from $3,548.00 to $3,435.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,600.00 to $3,950.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,080.00 to $3,610.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,900.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Booking in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4,150.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Booking presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,723.41.

In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 28 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,497.80, for a total value of $97,938.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,217,234.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 4,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,422.75, for a total value of $14,724,670.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,826,417. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 28 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,497.80, for a total transaction of $97,938.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,217,234.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,467 shares of company stock valued at $22,299,114. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

