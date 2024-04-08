Moseley Investment Management Inc. Has $533,000 Stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,768 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $259,703,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 1,578.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $319,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,726 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 239.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 956,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $194,570,000 after purchasing an additional 674,785 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 34.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,045,414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $416,139,000 after purchasing an additional 522,257 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 25.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,432,413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $480,961,000 after purchasing an additional 486,588 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VEEV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Veeva Systems from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Veeva Systems from $219.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.90.

Veeva Systems Price Performance

VEEV stock traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $216.06. The company had a trading volume of 140,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 963,478. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.21 and a 52 week high of $236.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.55. The company has a market capitalization of $34.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.69, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.74.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.11. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 22.24%. The company had revenue of $630.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.75 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Veeva Systems

In other news, CMO Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 4,350 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.61, for a total transaction of $837,853.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 19,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,670,568.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 4,350 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.61, for a total transaction of $837,853.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 19,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,670,568.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 910 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.72, for a total value of $186,295.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,500,359.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,498 shares of company stock worth $5,289,003. 10.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

