Moseley Investment Management Inc. Purchases 467 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,354 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,344,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,147,730,000 after purchasing an additional 297,044 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Zoetis by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,872,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,395,000 after acquiring an additional 2,796,694 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Zoetis by 0.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,739,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,464,000 after acquiring an additional 27,097 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,143,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,804,000 after acquiring an additional 196,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth $745,861,000. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.43, for a total transaction of $176,689.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,363,233.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 2,209 shares of company stock valued at $408,453 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE ZTS traded down $0.59 on Monday, hitting $165.27. The stock had a trading volume of 602,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,721,918. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.03 and a 52-week high of $201.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $182.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market cap of $75.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.85.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.43% and a return on equity of 51.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.432 per share. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 34.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Zoetis from $190.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Zoetis from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Zoetis from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.11.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

