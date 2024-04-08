Moseley Investment Management Inc. Reduces Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,277 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 229 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 110,462.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,136,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,220,431,000 after buying an additional 17,120,572 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $1,022,333,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 122.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,230,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $720,555,000 after purchasing an additional 3,424,122 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,771,095 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $718,755,000 after buying an additional 2,862,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in PayPal by 420.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,238,980 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $190,371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,616,774 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Stock Performance

PYPL stock traded up $1.40 during trading on Monday, reaching $66.55. 2,829,941 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,418,311. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.52. The company has a market capitalization of $71.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.45. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.25 and a twelve month high of $77.95.

Insider Activity

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 14.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $466,079.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,420,795.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PYPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus lowered shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $66.00 price target (down from $118.00) on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.47.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

