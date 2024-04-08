Moseley Investment Management Inc. Sells 100 Shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Jacobs Solutions by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 29,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,978,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Jacobs Solutions by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $154.00 price objective on the stock. Argus boosted their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jacobs Solutions

In other news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total value of $229,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 233,104 shares in the company, valued at $35,711,532.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total value of $229,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 233,104 shares in the company, valued at $35,711,532.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shelette M. Gustafson sold 1,852 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $274,096.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,261,068. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,838 shares of company stock valued at $2,393,710. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Up 0.1 %

Jacobs Solutions stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $148.12. The stock had a trading volume of 76,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,067. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.00 and a 52 week high of $154.50. The company has a market cap of $18.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $146.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.89.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.46. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 8.07 EPS for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. This is an increase from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.71%.

Jacobs Solutions Profile

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

