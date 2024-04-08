Moseley Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,056 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 21.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,056 shares during the quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 106.5% in the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Shares of VTV traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $160.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 501,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,415,863. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $131.42 and a one year high of $163.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $156.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.54.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

