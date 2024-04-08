Moseley Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,826 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,932 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,826 shares during the quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Walt Disney during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 197.6% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded down $1.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $117.32. 2,321,003 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,524,370. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $78.73 and a 1-year high of $123.74. The firm has a market cap of $215.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $110.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.42.

Walt Disney Cuts Dividend

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.25. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The business had revenue of $23.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $226,405.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $536,448. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on DIS shares. Macquarie boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, April 1st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.00.

Walt Disney Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

