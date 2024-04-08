Moseley Investment Management Inc. Sells 311 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 311 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Airbnb by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Airbnb by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Airbnb by 5.1% during the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 13,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

ABNB stock traded down $0.97 during trading on Monday, hitting $160.80. The company had a trading volume of 859,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,761,393. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $157.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.55 and a fifty-two week high of $170.10. The company has a market cap of $104.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.25.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. Airbnb had a return on equity of 40.96% and a net margin of 48.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Airbnb news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 29,252 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.28, for a total value of $4,103,470.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,021,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,107,199,186.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.52, for a total transaction of $380,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 153,896 shares in the company, valued at $21,317,673.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Chesky sold 29,252 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.28, for a total value of $4,103,470.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,021,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,107,199,186.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 647,769 shares of company stock worth $98,576,993. 30.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on ABNB. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Airbnb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.17.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

