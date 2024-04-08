Moseley Investment Management Inc. Sells 3,505 Shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,505 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SOFI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,643,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,799,000. State Street Corp grew its position in SoFi Technologies by 76.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,686,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,590,000 after purchasing an additional 5,068,034 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in SoFi Technologies by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,808,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,027,000 after purchasing an additional 4,846,633 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $25,195,000. Institutional investors own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SoFi Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.08.

Insider Transactions at SoFi Technologies

In other news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 56,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total value of $389,971.89. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 390,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,706,968.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies Price Performance

SOFI stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.58. The company had a trading volume of 20,956,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,517,305. The company has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.08 and a beta of 1.75. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.45 and a 12-month high of $11.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.93.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 14.65% and a negative return on equity of 1.23%. The firm had revenue of $615.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

SoFi Technologies Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

Further Reading

