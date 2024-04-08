Moseley Investment Management Inc. Sells 619 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,225 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 619 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WMB. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 15.7% in the second quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 24,488 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 3,318 shares during the period. Rheos Capital Works Inc. grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 660,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $22,988,000 after purchasing an additional 245,000 shares during the period. Autumn Glory Partners LLC grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 28.1% in the third quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 107,609 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,625,000 after purchasing an additional 23,579 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 35.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,553,779 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $321,867,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482,331 shares during the period. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 45.3% in the third quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 6,545,151 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $220,506,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040,993 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.09.

Williams Companies Stock Up 0.4 %

Williams Companies stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $39.38. 946,212 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,988,431. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.27 and a 52-week high of $39.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. Williams Companies had a net margin of 29.22% and a return on equity of 16.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.52%.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

