Moseley Investment Management Inc. Sells 791 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 791 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 350.0% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 232.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of GLD traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $215.63. 3,671,628 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,061,345. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $168.30 and a 12 month high of $216.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $195.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.95.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

