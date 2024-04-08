M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Shares Sold by Hanson & Doremus Investment Management

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lessened its holdings in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 611 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at about $833,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in M&T Bank during the third quarter worth $299,000. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 7,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 92,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,685,000 after buying an additional 12,590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.30, for a total transaction of $132,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $962,350.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 28,845 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $4,182,525.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,367 shares in the company, valued at $923,215. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.30, for a total transaction of $132,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,274 shares in the company, valued at $962,350.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,481 shares of company stock valued at $5,114,624. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their target price on M&T Bank from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $154.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on M&T Bank from $156.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. UBS Group lifted their target price on M&T Bank from $139.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on M&T Bank from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.45.

View Our Latest Analysis on M&T Bank

M&T Bank Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE:MTB traded up $1.86 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $140.57. The company had a trading volume of 968,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,198,504. M&T Bank Co. has a twelve month low of $108.53 and a twelve month high of $148.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $23.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.80.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 21.49%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.81 earnings per share for the current year.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.95%.

M&T Bank Company Profile

(Free Report)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

Featured Articles

