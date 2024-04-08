Multibit (MUBI) One Day Volume Reaches $68.30 Million

Multibit (MUBI) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. Over the last week, Multibit has traded up 40.6% against the US dollar. One Multibit token can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000222 BTC on popular exchanges. Multibit has a market capitalization of $151.48 million and $68.30 million worth of Multibit was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000013 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Multibit

Multibit’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 950,000,000 tokens. Multibit’s official website is multibit.exchange. Multibit’s official Twitter account is @multibit_bridge.

Buying and Selling Multibit

According to CryptoCompare, “Multibit (MUBI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Multibit has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 950,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Multibit is 0.13972127 USD and is up 28.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 71 active market(s) with $39,472,624.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://multibit.exchange/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multibit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Multibit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Multibit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

