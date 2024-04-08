Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Stake Boosted by Benin Management CORP

Benin Management CORP grew its stake in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,414 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the quarter. Benin Management CORP’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Murphy Oil by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,444,116 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $704,568,000 after buying an additional 729,319 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Murphy Oil by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,816,692 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $762,637,000 after buying an additional 137,059 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Murphy Oil by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,815,843 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $315,682,000 after buying an additional 365,686 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Murphy Oil by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,806,617 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $103,789,000 after buying an additional 98,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Murphy Oil by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,722,505 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $100,678,000 after buying an additional 569,458 shares in the last quarter. 78.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MUR. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Murphy Oil from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target (up from $50.00) on shares of Murphy Oil in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Murphy Oil from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Murphy Oil from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Murphy Oil from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.55.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Maria A. Martinez sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total value of $433,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 40,590 shares in the company, valued at $1,759,576.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Maria A. Martinez sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total value of $433,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,759,576.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Roger W. Jenkins sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total transaction of $4,442,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,035,190 shares in the company, valued at $41,811,324.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 156,260 shares of company stock worth $6,322,644 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.95% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MUR traded down $0.45 on Monday, reaching $48.52. 391,241 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,911,223. Murphy Oil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.80 and a fifty-two week high of $49.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.48 and its 200-day moving average is $42.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $844.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $852.24 million. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 13.02%. Murphy Oil’s revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil Co. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Murphy Oil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is currently 28.44%.

Murphy Oil Profile

(Free Report)

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.