MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) Given New $28.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF – Free Report) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on MVB Financial from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

Get MVB Financial alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on MVB Financial

MVB Financial Trading Up 1.7 %

MVB Financial stock opened at $21.55 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.48. The company has a market cap of $276.70 million, a P/E ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.00. MVB Financial has a 52-week low of $16.26 and a 52-week high of $27.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $35.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.05 million. MVB Financial had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 14.91%. Analysts predict that MVB Financial will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

MVB Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. MVB Financial’s payout ratio is 28.33%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in MVB Financial by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MVB Financial by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of MVB Financial by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of MVB Financial by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of MVB Financial by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 18,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. 52.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MVB Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MVB Financial Corp. operates as bank holding company for MVB Bank, Inc that provides financial services to individuals and corporate clients. The company operates through three segments: CoRe Banking, Mortgage Banking, and The Financial Holding Company. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MVB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MVB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.