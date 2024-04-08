MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $181.02

MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $181.02 and last traded at $178.21, with a volume of 4614 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $178.21.

MYRG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of MYR Group from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. KeyCorp started coverage on MYR Group in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on MYR Group in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $164.00 target price for the company. Finally, Sidoti downgraded shares of MYR Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MYR Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.00.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $161.00 and a 200-day moving average of $142.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.88 and a beta of 1.08.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.76 million. MYR Group had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MYR Group Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in MYR Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in MYR Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of MYR Group by 585.0% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in MYR Group by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in MYR Group in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, clean energy projects, and electric vehicle charging infrastructure services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to hurricane, wildfire, ice, or other related damages.

