Nano Price Up 4.3% Over Last Week (XNO)

Nano (XNO) traded 5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. Nano has a total market cap of $206.14 million and approximately $3.97 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nano coin can now be purchased for $1.55 or 0.00002150 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Nano has traded 4.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71,967.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $686.35 or 0.00953691 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $103.82 or 0.00144255 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00008084 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.52 or 0.00049352 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.13 or 0.00186374 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.16 or 0.00047468 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.06 or 0.00139029 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nano Coin Profile

Nano (XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official message board is blog.nano.org.

Nano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano (XNO), previously RaiBlocks, is a decentralized digital currency that addresses inefficiencies in existing cryptocurrencies. It uses a unique block-lattice architecture, enabling immediate transaction processing and scalability. The Nano network offers instant, fee-less transactions with unlimited scalability through an efficient consensus mechanism called Open Representative Voting (ORV). Nano is used for peer-to-peer transactions and is popular in microtransactions due to its instant and fee-less attributes. It was created by Colin LeMahieu in 2015 to address issues of scalability and fees in existing cryptocurrency designs.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

