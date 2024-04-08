Narus Financial Partners LLC Buys 296 Shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Narus Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) by 44.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Narus Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUSA. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 191.7% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Murphy USA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Murphy USA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 153 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Murphy USA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Murphy USA alerts:

Murphy USA Stock Performance

Shares of MUSA traded up $2.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $420.13. The stock had a trading volume of 115,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,837. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $402.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $376.43. Murphy USA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $253.92 and a fifty-two week high of $430.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 0.76.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

Murphy USA ( NYSE:MUSA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $7.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.79 by $1.21. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 70.92%. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Murphy USA Inc. will post 26.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This is a boost from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Murphy USA news, VP Donald R. Smith, Jr. sold 1,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.96, for a total transaction of $503,830.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,564 shares in the company, valued at $8,797,249.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Donald R. Smith, Jr. sold 1,235 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.96, for a total value of $503,830.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,564 shares in the company, valued at $8,797,249.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Robert J. Chumley sold 7,016 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.42, for a total transaction of $2,837,410.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,607,700.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,440 shares of company stock worth $4,244,582. Company insiders own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MUSA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $425.00 price objective on shares of Murphy USA in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Murphy USA from $382.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $375.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Murphy USA from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $395.60.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MUSA

Murphy USA Profile

(Free Report)

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands, as well as operates non-fuel convenience stores. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.