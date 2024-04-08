Narus Financial Partners LLC Buys 867 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Narus Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,596 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 867 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Narus Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Narus Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 89.9% during the fourth quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. New Republic Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Grand Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $44,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of SCZ stock traded up $0.55 on Monday, hitting $63.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,165,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,366,378. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.20. The company has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $52.21 and a one year high of $63.58.

