Narus Financial Partners LLC Has $294,000 Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Narus Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 36.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,750 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Narus Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,911,000. Perennial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 30,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 5,023.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 172,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,816,000 after purchasing an additional 169,331 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 88,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,533,000 after purchasing an additional 12,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 1,388,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,907,000 after purchasing an additional 31,900 shares in the last quarter.

VTEB traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $50.05. 3,976,106 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,043,595. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $47.14 and a twelve month high of $51.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.81.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1279 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

