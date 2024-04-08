Narus Financial Partners LLC Has $369,000 Stock Holdings in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Narus Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Free Report) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,713 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Narus Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SIGI. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 68.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,169 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its position in Selective Insurance Group by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 3,394 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in Selective Insurance Group by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 4,271 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.88% of the company’s stock.

SIGI stock traded up $0.46 on Monday, reaching $104.96. 58,497 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 311,876. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.99 and a twelve month high of $109.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $103.41 and a 200-day moving average of $102.96. The firm has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.55.

Selective Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:SIGI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 8.57%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.01%.

In other news, COO Brenda M. Hall sold 2,626 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.88, for a total value of $278,040.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,112,904.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SIGI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $104.00 price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a report on Monday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $111.00 to $109.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.17.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and flood insurance products.

