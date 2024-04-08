Narus Financial Partners LLC Has $751,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Narus Financial Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,571 shares during the period. Narus Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $751,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 413,629.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,998,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,003,051,000 after purchasing an additional 28,991,285 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,233,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $769,064,000 after acquiring an additional 694,430 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 21,165,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $779,537,000 after acquiring an additional 292,574 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,357,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $502,364,000 after acquiring an additional 366,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,869,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $431,915,000 after acquiring an additional 828,022 shares during the last quarter. 59.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Up 0.6 %

IAU traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $44.22. 5,616,850 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,996,535. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $34.35 and a 1-year high of $44.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.38.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

