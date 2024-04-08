Narus Financial Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Narus Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 385.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 34,855 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,678 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Narus Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Narus Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $2,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 81.5% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 553,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,982,000 after acquiring an additional 248,335 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,072,000. Busey Bank purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 102,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,085,000 after buying an additional 7,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $268,000.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Price Performance

DFAS stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $61.19. 892,347 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 297,763. The company has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.97. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $48.66 and a 52-week high of $62.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.40.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

