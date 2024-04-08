Narus Financial Partners LLC Invests $270,000 in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF (NASDAQ:PSCD)

Narus Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF (NASDAQ:PSCD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSCD. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $350,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF by 250.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $393,000.

Shares of PSCD stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $103.97. 400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,771. The firm has a market cap of $41.59 million, a PE ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.42. Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1 year low of $78.94 and a 1 year high of $109.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $104.34 and a 200 day moving average of $95.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.3292 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Consumer Discretionary Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States consumer discretionary companies that are principally engaged in the businesses of providing consumer goods and services that are cyclical in nature, including, but not limited to, household durables, leisure products and services, computers and electronics, automobiles and auto components, hotel and restaurant services, and television and other entertainment goods and services.

