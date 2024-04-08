Narus Financial Partners LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Narus Financial Partners LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,414 shares during the quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BSV. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 58,000.0% in the second quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $48,000.

NYSEARCA:BSV traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $76.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 904,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,885,095. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $74.61 and a 1 year high of $77.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.60 and a 200-day moving average of $76.17.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.2043 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

